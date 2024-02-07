Irene renews contract with SM Entertainment

K-pop: Red Velvet's Irene renews contract with SM Entertainment

What's the story Red Velvet is one of the most followed K-pop groups and now we have some exciting news for the fans. Irene has renewed her contract with the agency SM Entertainment and shared a statement regarding the same on Wednesday. Irene shared, "I renewed out of trust for SM Entertainment, who made me who I am now, and the company staff whom I worked together with since my debut." She also vowed to delight fans with various activities alongside other members.

Statement

SM Entertainment expressed its support for Irene

SM Entertainment expressed its ongoing support for Irene, and shared, "We renewed our contract with Irene following [the contract renewal with] Seulgi based on mutual trust and partnership. We will support her in various directions so that she can promote even more actively as a global artist." The company encouraged fans to show their love and excitement for Irene's future projects.

Trivia

Irene's career with Red Velvet

Since debuting with Red Velvet in 2014 with their first single Happiness, Irene has enjoyed numerous hits like Peek-A-Boo, Psycho, and Feel My Rhythm, among others. Recently, the group made a comeback with their third full-length album Chill Kill. Irene is a Jill of many trades and she proved the same in the film Double Patty.