Details

Stewart's comeback comes amid uncertainty regarding next permanent host

Since Trevor Noah's departure from The Daily Show, the program has faced challenges in finding a permanent host. Various comedians have stepped in as guest hosts, with some even reprising their roles. There were whispers that former correspondent Hasan Minhaj might take over, but controversies surrounding his past standup specials put a damper on that possibility. Stewart's return highlights the struggle to find a fitting successor and breathes new life into the show during this transitional phase.

Insights

Stewart is highly regarded for transforming The Daily Show from a standard comedy program into one that revolutionized political satire and media criticism. He conducted the show for 16 years before passing on the baton to Noah in 2015. This innovative style has inspired late-night TV hosts such as Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers. Fans are eagerly waiting for Stewart's return.