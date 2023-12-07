'Not in a typical relationship': Adrija Roy on dating Krushal

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Not in a typical relationship': Adrija Roy on dating Krushal

By Aikantik Bag 04:19 pm Dec 07, 202304:19 pm

Adrija Roy and Krushal Ahuja are focusing on their respective careers

TV actors Adrija Roy and Krushal Ahuja have been the talk of Tinseltown, with whispers of a budding romance. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Roy addressed these rumors and said, "We have known each other for four years. We're both from Kolkata, and that's how we know each other." "He is a very special friend...We are extremely close, but we don't want to put any tags on our bond yet. We are not in a typical relationship."

2/3

Ahuja's response to relationship rumors

When Pinkvilla reached out to Ahuja, he opted to keep his personal life under wraps and stated, "I would prefer not to discuss my personal life right now." As both actors concentrate on their respective TV projects, fans are rooting for them.

3/3

Roy and Ahuja's current projects

Both Roy and Ahuja have made a name for themselves in the Bengali entertainment scene before stepping into the Hindi circuit. Ahuja starred in Zee TV's Rishton Ka Manjha, while Roy played Charu in Colors's Durga Aur Charu. Currently, Roy shares the screen with Sai Ketan Rao in Imlie. On the other hand, Jhanak features Ahuja alongside Hiba Nawab and Chandni Sharma.