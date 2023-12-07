'Animal': Siddhant Karnick opens up on final showdown, shoe-licking scenes

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Animal': Siddhant Karnick opens up on final showdown, shoe-licking scenes

By Isha Sharma 02:43 pm Dec 07, 202302:43 pm

Siddhanth Karnick was recently seen in 'Animal'

Siddhant Karnick was already Hindi television's blue-eyed boy through Mahi Way and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, but 2023 turned out to be a game-changer for him because of Animal. He plays Varun, the brother-in-law of the protagonist Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor), and (spoiler), one of the conspirators behind the attack on Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor). Recently, Karnick opened up on Animal's consequential scenes.

2/5

His final showdown with Ranbir was originally a longer scene

Karnick revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "The first shot was the family portrait. I remember...the showdown sequence between me and Ranbir is around a 3-3:30 minute scene in the film." "When we shot the birthday scene in the glasshouse, it was around 13 minutes. That was a 20-page scene and 13-minute roll time and that was scheduled as the first scene of the schedule."

3/5

Karnick on shooting amid soaring temperature in Haryana

Elaborating upon the birthday scene and the challenges of shooting, Karnick added, "We were shooting in July [2022] in Pataudi Palace, Haryana. The glasshouse was constructed for the scene. There were big lights outside and the [AC] was switched off inside because we were shooting in the sync sound. We were wearing black suits and turtle necks. By afternoon, it was a baking oven."

4/5

The shoe-licking scene 'unsettled' him

A scene in Animal featuring Zoya (Triptii Dimri) and Ranvijay is drawing immense flak, since, in the sequence, Ranvijay asks Zoya to lick his shoes. Reacting to this, Karnick told BH that it was "unsettling" and he was still "processing" the scene. "Wow what a choice for a character and a very courageous choice to make for the director," he told the portal.

5/5

Karnick's career: TV and film projects

Apart from the aforementioned shows, Karnick has also been a part of TV titles such as Remix, Rishta.com, Savdhaan India, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. You must have noticed him in the web series Made in Heaven Season 2 and Modern Love: Mumbai, too. Earlier this year, he was seen in Adipurush﻿, where he played Vibhishan. The revenge drama Animal was released on December 1.