Mani Ratnam, Shankar: South Indian directors Ranbir should collaborate with

Mani Ratnam, Shankar: South Indian directors Ranbir should collaborate with

By Isha Sharma 04:39 pm Nov 25, 2023

We would like to see Ranbir Kapoor work with these directors

There are only a few days left till Animal's arrival, but Ranbir Kapoor has already set the screen ablaze with snippets of his possibly career-best performance in the gangster drama. His worth is now a lot higher, and recent reports suggest that several South Indian directors seek to forge collaborations with him. Here are some directors we would love to see him partner with.

Mani Ratnam

Remember what Mani Ratnam did with Chiyaan Vikram recently in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise? Imagine what the response would be if Kapoor is cast in a similar period drama in a venture visualized, written, and helmed by Ratnam. If not a historical drama, then a mature love story; Ratnam and Kapoor's alliance would definitely be the one to watch out for.

S Shankar

Tamil filmmaker S Shankar is behind some of the most re-watchable films: Enthiran, Mudhalvan and its Hindi remake Nayak, I, Indian, Anniyan, and 2.0. Known for vigilante storylines that speak directly to the viewers and character arcs that present the coming-of-age journey of the protagonist (usually male), Shankar's possible coalition with Kapoor can give birth to something along the lines of Raajneeti.

Jeo Baby

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Jeo Baby's cinema is distinct because it's remarkably somber and serious without being melodramatic or preachy, tender, and sentimental without appearing melodramatic. His The Great Indian Kitchen is one for the cinematic history books, and his latest, Kaathal—The Core, is earning plaudits for rallying for the LGBTQ community. Kapoor in a social drama or an out-and-out feminist film? We will be seated.

Priyadarshan

Nobody misses Priyadarshan's comedies more than bonafide Bollwood comedy connoisseurs, and we can agree that Kapoor's already astonishing range will broaden with yet another genre—comedy/satire. Imagine Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, and other Priyadarshan regulars in a through-and-through comedy film with a fresh and modern narrative that keeps the project going. What can even go wrong? Nothing, we assume.

Basil Joseph

Malayalam director Basil Joseph's association with RK—if it ever happens—will be extra special since Joseph is also an actor. Who better to guide another actor than someone who has credits as both a helmer and a performer? Joseph is behind Minnal Murali, Godha, and Kunjiramayanam, all of which are critically acclaimed, especially the pathbreaking Minnal Murali. What are Joseph and Kapoor now waiting for?

