Emmy 2024: Quinta Brunson-Ayo Edebiri create history with their win

Entertainment

By Aikantik Bag 09:55 am Jan 16, 202409:55 am

Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri created history with their Emmy wins

At the ﻿Primetime Emmy Awards, Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri made history by winning Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively. Brunson became the second Black actor to clinch the Lead Actor award since Isabel Sanford in 1981. Edebiri joined the ranks of Jackee Harry (1987) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (2022) as the third Black woman to win the Supporting Actor category. Together, they became the first black women to win in the same category.

Quinta Brunson's emotional acceptance speech

Comedy legend Carol Burnett presented Brunson with the award, and an emotional Brunson took the stage without a prepared speech. Despite her tears, she expressed her gratitude to her parents, cast, and crew of Abbott Elementary for their unwavering support. Brunson also revealed her lifelong passion for comedy, stating that her ultimate goal has always been to make people laugh, and she was deeply grateful for the recognition she received at the Emmy Awards.

Edebiri reflected on her historic win

In an interview with The Root, Edebiri shared her heartfelt gratitude and humility and said, "It's very special. Very special, I'm very humbled. That's really, really special. Especially on today of all days, it's really special." Her win coincided with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, making the moment even more significant for her and the Black community. Edebiri won the award for her role as Sydney Adamu in Disney+ Hotstar's The Bear.