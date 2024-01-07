Halle Bailey welcomes baby boy Halo with boyfriend, rapper DDG

By Tanvi Gupta 01:04 pm Jan 07, 2024

Hollywood actor Halle Bailey, rapper DDG embrace parenthood!

Halle Bailey, best known for Disney's The Little Mermaid (2023), and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday. They shared heartwarming photos on Instagram, which showed the couple holding their newborn's hand with a "Halo" nameplate bracelet. Interestingly, DDG's latest song, Darryl Freestyle, included the name "Halo" in the lyrics. Its video also featured the rapper cradling a baby, possibly capturing his son's first on-camera appearance. Congratulations to the new parents!

'Welcome to the world, my halo'

Bailey expressed pure joy, sharing the adorable picture with a caption that read, "Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son... Welcome to the world, my halo... The world is desperate to know you." Meanwhile, the proud father echoed the sentiment and wrote, "My biggest blessing by far... Never been so in love... Baby halo."

Take a look at this adorable picture!

How did Bailey keep her pregnancy a mystery?

Speculation about Bailey's pregnancy began circulating in August last year, sparked by her brief appearance in the background of DDG's Instagram livestream, where many speculated a baby bump. The rumors intensified in September when the 23-year-old attended the MTV VMAs in a flowing orange dress that concealed her stomach. The actor continued to keep her pregnancy private, adopting creative angles on social media. Maintaining secrecy, she wore a voluminous gown at The Color Purple premiere in early December.

When Bailey responded angrily to pregnancy rumors on Snapchat

Bailey kept her personal life private and never confirmed her pregnancy. In November, she addressed a fan on Snapchat who claimed she had a "pregnancy nose" in a picture. Bailey responded, "Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it's going to be hell to pay." She added, "You know why? Because I'm Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone."

Quick look at couple's relationship timeline

Bailey and the 26-year-old rapper DDG confirmed their romance on Instagram in March 2022, a connection that began when DDG reportedly slid into her DMs. Their red carpet debut at the BET Awards three months later marked a milestone. In an interview, Bailey recalled, "I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them... Coincidentally, he messaged me—and the rest is history."