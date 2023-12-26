SHINee's Minho, Hwang Minhyun to perform at MBC Music Festival

SHINee's Minho, Hwang Minhyun to perform at MBC Music Festival

By Aikantik Bag 08:06 pm Dec 26, 2023

MBC Music Festival 2023 will take place on Sunday

Get ready for a thrilling collaboration as K-pop group SHINee's Minho and singer-actor Hwang Minhyun gear up to host the 2023 MBC Music Festival! The highly anticipated event, airing live on Sunday at 8:30pm KST (5:00pm IST), marks Minho's comeback as a host after five years and Hwang's debut in hosting this prestigious music festival. Joining them is Girls' Generation's YoonA, making this an electrifying trio of MCs you won't want to miss.

Fans' excitement surrounding their special stage

But that's not all! Minho and Hwang are also set to perform a special stage during the 2023 MBC Music Festival. The news emerged on Tuesday, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement for their special collaboration. While details about the special stage performance remain under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting what these talented stars have planned.

Watch Minho and Hwang's recent works

In the meantime, catch up on Minho and Hwang's latest projects. Hwang most recently starred in the 2023 drama My Lovely Liar, available for streaming on OTT. Meanwhile, Minho was last seen in the 2022 series The Fabulous, which premiered on Netflix. Both singer-actors have demonstrated their incredible versatility and talent in various projects, making them perfect to host the upcoming music festival.