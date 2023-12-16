Daytime Emmys 2023 highlights: 'General Hospital' dominates with 6 wins

Daytime Emmys 2023 highlights: 'General Hospital' dominates with 6 wins

By Tanvi Gupta 12:42 pm Dec 16, 2023

Daytime Emmys 2023: Top winners list

The 50th Daytime Emmy Awards lit up Los Angeles on Friday night (local time) after a six-month delay due to the Hollywood strikes. Hosted by Entertainment Tonight duo Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, the event saw the long-running TV series General Hospital taking home top honors. It was broadcast live on CBS. National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Chairman Terry Reilly noted it was the first major awards show since the end of the double Hollywood strikes.

'General Hospital' secures top honors at event

ABC's General Hospital dominated the Daytime Emmy Awards, securing an impressive six victories. The acclaimed soap opera claimed honors in categories such as Outstanding Drama Series, Supporting Actor (Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford), Younger Performer (Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks), Guest Performer (Alley Mills as Heather Webber), and Directing Team. The ceremony also paid tribute to late actors Sonya Eddy and Tyler Christopher, with Eddy posthumously receiving the Outstanding Supporting Actor award.

Award for Outstanding Daytime Drama goes to...

'GH' holds record for longest-running American soap opera

For those uninitiated, General Hospital is the longest-running American soap opera, acknowledged by Guinness World Records. Premiering on ABC on April 1, 1963, the show marked its 50th anniversary on April 1, 2013, and its 15,000th episode on June 22, 2022, currently continuing into its 61st season.

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' secured 2 major awards

The Kelly Clarkson Show also made waves at the Daytime Emmys, winning Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for Kelly Clarkson. This marks back-to-back wins for both the show and Clarkson in their respective categories. The event also celebrated daytime legend Susan Lucci with a lifetime achievement award for her iconic role as Erica Kane on All My Children. Lucci had previously earned 21 Daytime Emmy nominations, winning once in 1999.

'The Bold and the Beautiful' actors won lead performance awards

CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful bagged two lead performance awards at the Daytime Emmys. Thorsten Kaye won lead actor for his portrayal of Ridge Forrester, while Jacqueline MacInnes Wood took home lead actor for her role as Steffy Forrester. Krista Allen was also nominated for the supporting actor award. Recent news reports suggested that Allen left the show as she was offered a recurring role—a frequent occurrence in soap operas—and not a regular cast member.

Here's the announcement post

Maury Povich set to receive Lifetime Achievement awards

Not all Daytime Emmys were awarded on Friday. The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys, along with the Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmys, the 2nd Annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards, and the Trustees' Gala, are set to over the weekend. Moreover, talk show veteran Maury Povich is also slated to receive a lifetime achievement honor on Saturday.