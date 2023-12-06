Best Hollywood comedy movies to watch on Hulu

Best Hollywood comedy movies to watch on Hulu

Had a bad day at work? Prepare for a laughter-filled journey as we explore the best comedy movies on Hulu that offer a comedic repertoire catering to every sense of humor. The list promises uproarious moments, witty dialogues, and a joyous escape into the world of laughter. Get ready for a comedy marathon that packs feel-good moments and a dash of romance.

'50 First Dates' (2004)

The rom-com film 50 First Dates, directed by Peter Segal, stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in the lead roles. The film tells the story of Henry Roth, a man who falls for Lucy Whitmore, who suffers from short-term memory loss, reliving the same day each morning. It explores love's endurance and humor amidst the challenges of Whitmore's unique condition.

'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

The indie gem Little Miss Sunshine, directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, follows the dysfunctional Hoover family embarking on a cross-country journey to support young Olive's dreams of winning a beauty pageant. As their quirky personalities clash and bonds strengthen, it unfolds as a touching and hilarious exploration of family dynamics, acceptance, and the pursuit of individual aspirations in the face of imperfections.

'Tucker and Dale vs. Evil' (2010)

Directed by Eli Craig, the comedic horror film Tucker and Dale vs. Evil follows two well-meaning hillbillies, Tucker and Dale, who become entangled in a series of gruesome misunderstandings with a group of college students. Through clever twists and dark humor, the film turns horror tropes on its head, offering a hilarious and unexpected take on the genre.

'Another Round' (2020)

The Danish dramedy film Another Round is directed by Thomas Vinterberg. Starring Mads Mikkelsen, the film follows four high school teachers who embark on an experiment to maintain a constant level of alcohol in their blood to improve their lives. As the experiment unfolds, the film delves into themes of friendship, midlife crisis, and the consequences of seeking happiness through unconventional means.

'Palm Springs' (2020)

Palm Springs is a romantic comedy directed by Max Barbakow, starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti. The film revolves around two wedding guests who find themselves stuck in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over again. With sharp humor and a fresh take on the concept of time travel, it explores love, self-discovery, and the pursuit of happiness.