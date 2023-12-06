'Birds of Prey,' 'Lucy': Hollywood action movies on HBO Max

Hollywood action movies to watch on HBO Max

Looking for a break from your mundane work day? What's more entertaining than an action-packed three-hour watch? This curated selection brings together heart-pounding thrills, intense combat sequences, and cinematic mastery that defines the genre. From explosive blockbusters to hidden gems, explore some of the best Hollywood action movies that HBO Max has to offer, promising an immersive experience for every action aficionado.

'Crocodile Dundee' (1986, 1988, 2001)

The Crocodile Dundee film series follows the adventures of Mick Dundee, a rugged Australian bushman portrayed by Paul Hogan. Dundee's fish-out-of-water experiences in urban environments, along with his unique Outback charm, create a blend of comedy and adventure. The films- Crocodile Dundee, Crocodile Dundee II, and Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles- showcase cultural clashes, romance, and Mick's iconic catchphrase, "That's not a knife."

'Hit and Run' (2012)

Hit and Run is a fast-paced action comedy written, co-directed, and starring Dax Shepard. The film follows Charlie Bronson, a former getaway driver who risks his Federal Witness Protection identity to drive his girlfriend (Kristen Bell) to an important job interview. As they race across the country, Charlie's criminal past catches up with them, leading to a combination of humor, romance, and high-speed chases.

'Lucy' (2014)

In the sci-fi action thriller Lucy, directed by Luc Besson, Scarlett Johansson stars as Lucy, a woman inadvertently exposed to a synthetic drug that unlocks her brain's full potential. As her cognitive abilities escalate, Lucy becomes a superhuman force, pursued by both enemies and allies. It explores the consequences of unlocking the mind's limitless power, blending intense action with philosophical questions about human potential.

'300: Rise of an Empire' (2014)

The visceral epic historical action film 300: Rise of an Empire, directed by Noam Murro, complements the visual style of its predecessor 300. Set in ancient Greece, it chronicles the naval battles between the Greek city-states and the Persian Empire led by the vengeful Artemisia (Eva Green). Sullivan Stapleton stars as Themistocles, a Greek general, navigating brutal warfare on the sea.

'Birds of Prey' (2020)

Directed by Cathy Yan, the DC Comics adaptation Birds of Prey stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, teaming up with a group of antiheroes—Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya. The film unfolds as they join forces to save a young girl from the menacing crime lord Black Mask. It delivers a riotous blend of action, humor, and female empowerment.