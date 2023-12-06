Who is X-23? Know all about new 'Deadpool 3' character

Who is X-23? Know all about new 'Deadpool 3' character

Dafne Keen set to star in 'Deadpool 3'

One of the most-awaited Marvel movies, Deadpool 3, is set to hit theaters next year. Though the 2017 film Logan marked the farewell of the iconic Marvel superhero Wolverine, the upcoming Deadpool film features the character. Besides Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), the upcoming film also stars Dafne Keen's X-23. Who exactly is X-23? Check out the details below.

Has Dafne Keen appeared in any Marvel film before?

Yes. She starred in the Wolverine franchise film Logan. Keen plays the role of Laura Kinney aka X-23, a young girl rescued by Wolverine. Logan, set in 2029, follows the titular character in a world where mutants are almost extinct living a quiet life. But, he has to rescue Laura, a mutant child being sought by scientists, when she asks for assistance.

What is Keen's role in 'Deadpool 3'?

As per reports, Keen will play X-23's character once again in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Before the actors' strike in Hollywood began, there were speculations that she would be reprising her iconic role as the deadly clone in the third installment of Marvel's Merc with the Mouth. It is, however, still unclear what role will X-23 play in the film.

Who is X-23 in Marvel Comics?

Initially introduced as "a quiet, mysterious loner under the control of a psychopathic man," by Marvel, X-23 is "the perfect killing machine created from stolen DNA of Wolverine himself." However, Kinney is no longer viewed as a killer by The Facility, and she is now a hero and occasionally an X-Men member. She is currently the All-New Wolverine, assuming Logan's role.

About the upcoming 'Deadpool 3'

One of the most-awaited and anticipated Marvel films is the upcoming third installment of the Deadpool franchise which is yet to be titled. Co-written and directed by Shawn Levy, the movie is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024. With an irresistible blend of irreverent humor, charisma, and spot-on self-awareness, Reynolds will bring the iconic antihero to life.