'Euphoria' to 'Priscilla': Jacob Elordi's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 01:53 pm Nov 28, 202301:53 pm

Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi's best movies, shows

Jacob Elordi is one of the rising stars in Hollywood of this generation. The Netflix teen rom-com film series The Kissing Booth had teenage girls gushing over the 26-year-old actor which only increased with the popular HBO teen drama series Euphoria. However, he earned critical acclaim with his performance in Sofia Coppola's latest film Priscilla. Check out his best roles below.

'Priscilla' (2023)

Directed by Coppola, the biographical film Priscilla is based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me which chronicles her relationship with Elvis Presley. It chronicles the milestones of their relationship including their first meeting in Germany, their wedding in Las Vegas, and their daughter's birth. Elordi delivered a brilliant performance as the legendary singer and actor and earned critical acclaim for it.

'2 Hearts' (2020)

Directed by Lance Hool, the romantic drama film 2 Hearts is based on an inspirational true story of the couple Leslie and Jorge Bacardi and Christopher Gregory. Elord takes on the role of Gregory, a character entangled in a cross-generational love story. His portrayal is sincere and emotionally resonant, contributing to the film's exploration of fate, interconnected lives, and the power of love.

'Euphoria' (2019- )

Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria is one of the most popular teen drama series at the time. Starring Zendaya in the lead, the show explores themes of addiction, relationships, sexuality and identity, mental health issues, dating violence, and infidelity, among others. Elordi portrays the role of Nate Jacobs, a troubled and manipulative high schooler, bringing authenticity to the series' exploration of modern adolescence.

'The Kissing Booth' (2018, 2020, 2021)

The Netflix teen rom-com film trilogy The Kissing Booth, based on Beth Reekles's novels, explores teenage complexities including dating, high school popularity, and friendships. It follows a teenager who gets to kiss her secret crush in a kissing booth who is the elder brother of her closest friend. Elordi portrays Noah Flynn, the brooding yet tenderhearted older brother and the romantic lead.

'Max & Iosefa' (2016)

Directed by Liam Riordan, the short film follows Max and Iosefa, two homeless youths, for a few days. Max (Elordi) is a wealthy kid on the run while Iosefa (Gerick Thomsen) is an experienced street child. Both battle their way through a critical society in search of a home, love, and acceptance. Elordi also serves as a co-writer for the film.