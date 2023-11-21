'Vir Das: Landing' to 'Whiskey Cavalier': Vir Das's international shows

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

'Vir Das: Landing' to 'Whiskey Cavalier': Vir Das's international shows

By Namrata Ganguly 12:48 pm Nov 21, 202312:48 pm

5 Vir Das international shows and movies

Vir Das, the immensely talented Indian comedian, actor, and musician, scripted history by becoming the first Indian comedian to secure the International Emmy for Best Comedy for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing. Not only does he have a successful acting career in Bollywood and stand-up, but he has also starred in several international shows and films. Check out the list below.

2/7

'Mumbai Calling' (2007- )

Starring Sanjeev Bhaskar in the lead, Mumbai Calling is a British-Indian comedy series set in a fictional call center in Mumbai. Bhaskar played the role of Kenny Gupta, an Indian born in London. The series follows Gupta who is transferred to Mumbai to work at the fictional Teknobable call center. Das played the role of a fellow call center operator.

3/7

'Fresh Off the Boat' (2015-2020)

Created by Nahnatchka Khan, the American sitcom Fresh Off the Boat is loosely based on the life of Eddie Huang, a chef and food personality portrayed by Hudson Yang, and his namesake 2013 autobiography. Set in the 1990s, the series follows a Taiwanese-American family living in Florida. Das appeared in the episode The Magic Motor Inn during the show's final season.

4/7

'Whiskey Cavalier' (2019)

David Hemingson's American action-comedy series Whiskey Cavalier follows the high-stakes adventures of FBI agent Will Chase, codenamed "Whiskey Cavalier," and his unlikely partner, CIA operative Frankie Trowbridge. As they navigate global espionage and thwart threats, they discover that beneath the adrenaline-fueled missions, there's room for humor, camaraderie, and perhaps even romance. Das plays the role of Jai Datta, a CIA agent, in the series.

5/7

'The Bubble' (2022)

Directed by Judd Apatow, the American comedy film The Bubble stars an ensemble cast comprising Das, Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, and Guz Khan, among others. It revolves around a cast and crew stuck in a pandemic bubble in a luxury hotel trying to complete a film. Das portrays Ronjon, the owner of the hotel.

6/7

Das's comedy specials

Das has a series of stand-up specials on Netflix including Vir Das: Landing for which he won the International Emmy, Vir Das: Abroad Understanding, Vir Das: Losing It, Vir Das: For India, Vir Das: Inside Out, and Vir Das: Outside In which he released during the COVID-19 lockdown. He also has a stand-up special on Amazon Prime Video titled Jestination Unknown.

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2