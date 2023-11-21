International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das secures win for comedy

By Tanvi Gupta 09:53 am Nov 21, 2023

Vir Das makes history! Secures International Emmy for Outstanding Comedy

Indian comedian Vir Das has achieved a significant milestone by securing the International Emmy for Comedy for his Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das: Landing. This marks his first victory after being nominated twice, including a previous nomination in 2021 for the special For India. An ecstatic Das remarked, "This moment is truly surreal - an incredible honor that feels like a dream."

Das shared the prize with 'Derry Girls'

In an unusual turn of events, the International Emmy for Comedy ended in a tie, with Das sharing the award with the UK series Derry Girls Season 3. Das highlighted that this triumph represented not only a personal achievement but also a significant moment for India. "My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth."

The comedian shared a snap with the trophy

Das expressed gratitude for his nomination earlier

On Monday, a day before the award ceremony, Das shared a message in a video, reflecting on his journey. Recalling the day he was labeled a terrorist, he expressed gratitude for his nomination at the International Emmy Awards. He wrote, "The universe is a full circle. Just wanted to say thanks and that if anyone out there is ever in the dark, stay till sunlight, and know that love will find you, and the universe will carry you (sic)."

Other Indian nominees at International Emmys

At this year's International Emmys, Das was among four Indian nominees. Shefali Shah did not secure the Best Actress award, which was instead presented to Mexico's Karla Souza. Jim Sarbh also missed out on the Best Actor award for Rocket Boys, as UK actor Martin Freeman claimed the honor. Ektaa Kapoor was bestowed with the International Emmy Directorate Award, making her another Indian winner at the event.

Quick look at Das's career highlights

A versatile artist, Das boasts credits in 35 plays, over 100 stand-up performances, 18 films, eight TV series, and six comedy specials. Recognized for his roles in movies like Delhi Belly and Go Goa Gone, he has also made appearances in TV shows such as The Curse of King Tut's Tomb and Whiskey Cavalier. His other Netflix comedy projects include Hasmukh, Abroad Understanding, Losing It, Vir Das: Inside Out, and Vir Das: Outside In.