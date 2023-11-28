Spine injury to Parkinson's disease: All about Ozzy Osbourne's health

Spine injury to Parkinson's disease: All about Ozzy Osbourne's health

Singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has been struggling with health for many years

Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne has been struggling with his health for a few years now. Earlier this year, he said he wasn't physically capable of touring for his concerts, and later, withdrew himself from a music festival appearance, which was scheduled for October. He recently told Rolling Stone how he wishes to do one last gig for his fans before he dies.

Why does this story matter?

The English singer and songwriter rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath, a heavy metal rock band. During the 1970s, he adopted "Prince of Darkness" as his nickname. He was fired from the band in the late 1970s over his alcoholism, following which he focused on his solo career, only to join the band again.

Osbourne suffered a spine injury after a major accident

In February, Osbourne issued a statement on his health talking about a major accident that took place four years ago, leaving him physically weak. Osbourne suffered a severe spine injury and had to undergo multiple surgeries. "My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

A tumor was found in one of his vertebrae

After the accident, Osbourne underwent at least three surgeries, of which, according to him, "the second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled." He was informed later that the doctors found a tumor in his spine that needed to be removed. "They found a tumor in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out too."

Osbourne revealed in 2003 about suffering from Parkinson's disease

Way back in 2003, the rock idol was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Over the last two decades, he has been suffering from it but reportedly has "very less signs of tremors." In an interview, Osbourne said how he didn't think of it (the disease) for many years. "You know, I don't even think about Parkinson's that much," he said.