'Ishq' turns 26: Kajol shares throwback photo with Ajay-Aamir-Juhi

By Aikantik Bag 01:33 pm Nov 28, 202301:33 pm

'Ishq' completed 26 years on Tuesday

The 1990's Bollywood has a different charm and even to date, we have some films that remain etched in our hearts. On the 26th anniversary of Ishq, Kajol took to Instagram to share a nostalgic photo with her co-stars Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, and Juhi Chawla. The 1997 romantic action-comedy holds a special place in Hindi cinema history.

More about the film

Kajol also shared the backstory, "This picture was taken once we had finished stomping on the hills of Switzerland for the day... You can't see how zapped we were or how we were like 'Why does the sun set so late damnit?'... What fab actors we were na." The romantic comedy was directed by Indra Kumar and was a commercial success. The cast included Dalip Tahil, Johnny Lever, and Mohan Joshi, among others.

