Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' not performing up to expectations

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' not performing up to expectations

By Aikantik Bag 09:29 am Nov 22, 202309:29 am

'Tiger 3' box office collection

﻿Tiger 3 was one of the most sought-after films of 2023 owing to Salman Khan's superstardom and the YRF Spy Universe's craze. The actioner has been raking in well but is not performing as per expectations. In its second week, the film is aiming for the Rs. 400 crore mark globally. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and viewers.

2/3

Seeking momentum on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 6.48 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 243.73 crore in India. The film has a slight momentum but needs a boost in order to stay strong on the commercial front. The cast is also headlined by Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, among others. Shah Rukh Khan appears in a cameo.

3/3

Twitter Post