Lifestyle

World Parkinson's Disease Day: How to care for Parkinson's patients

World Parkinson's Disease Day: How to care for Parkinson's patients

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 11, 2023, 08:14 am 3 min read

Take note of these things while taking care of a Parkinson's patient

April 11 is observed as World Parkinson's Disease Day. It is an occasion to spread awareness about Parkinson's disease which affects more than a million people around the globe every year. For the uninitiated, it's a brain disorder that causes involuntary movements including tremors, shaking, stiffness, and balance issues. If you know someone with Parkinson's disease, here's how you can take care of them.

Oral health and grooming: Replace traditional items with electronic ones

Parkinson's disease can leave one stiff, which can hinder their daily activities. And so to avoid further complications, it's best to make use of more electronic items and ditch the traditional ones. For instance, you can replace their ordinary toothbrush with an electronic one so that they do minimum movements while brushing their teeth. Similarly, an electric shaver may ease their trouble while grooming.

Personal hygiene: Make bathing more comfortable for them

Bathing tubs are not safe and comfortable for someone with Parkinson's disease. Instead, you can help them sit on a stool and bathe under a shower or running tap, whichever is more suitable. Keep away from using chemically-harsh products on their skin as they can cause them uncomfortable sensations. Use soaps, shampoos, conditioners, and moisturizers with mild solutions and skin-friendly ingredients.

Dressing: Fill their wardrobe with easy-to-wear, elastic clothing

Dressing can be a challenge for patients suffering from this disease. Hence, it is suggested that you help them wear garments that are easy to put on, have elastic, and have minimum buttons/zips. And as you dress them, ensure they are sitting or standing by holding something for support to prevent accidents. Buy anti-skid footwear that matches their size to help them move comfortably.

Food: Cook dishes that are easy on their gut

Parkinson's can also trouble patients with constipation, hence always serve them food that is safe for them to consume. Fiber-rich foods like fruits and whole grains are good choices. Ensure that you are also feeding them enough calcium to prevent their chances of suffering from osteoporosis. Food that is easy to swallow and digest, like protein shakes, can also help them overcome eating-induced tiredness.

Activities: Help them participate as much as possible

Parkinson's disease, in most severe cases, can devoid patients from indulging in activities that are good for their physical and mental health. Meditation and some breathing techniques can help them relax their symptoms, while activities like listening to music and painting (if they can) amp up their mood. Design sessions that are based on their interests and the time they can invest in them.