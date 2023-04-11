Lifestyle

Should 'pawrents' consider getting health insurance for pets

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 11, 2023, 06:15 am 3 min read

Don't let unexpected vet bills dig a hole in your pocket

As a pet parent, you would want to ensure your furry friend receives the best possible care. Unfortunately, veterinary bills can be expensive, and unexpected expenses can put a strain on your finances. This is where pet insurance comes in. Here's why it is important to consider health insurance for your pet, and what factors you should consider before making a decision.

What is pet insurance?

Pet insurance is health insurance that helps cover the cost of your pet's medical bills. Just like humans, pets can get sick or injured unexpectedly, and vet bills can be expensive. Pet insurance can help you pay for some of these costs, makes it easier to manage your budget, and prepare you for unexpected events that can be painful for your pets.

What does pet insurance cover?

Pet insurance can cover a variety of things related to your pet's health, such as bills for accidents, illnesses, and injuries. Depending on the policy and the insurance provider, some policies may even cover things like routine check-ups, vaccines, and preventative care. However, it is really important to read the policy carefully to know exactly what is and isn't covered.

What treatments and procedures it might not cover?

There are some common exclusions that you may find in many policies. Pre-existing conditions are a typical exclusion, meaning any health problems your pet had before getting the policy might not be covered. Some policies might also exclude coverage for certain pet breeds that are prone to specific health issues, or for certain types of treatment that are considered experimental or not widely accepted.

How much premium do you need to pay?

Pet insurance premiums are determined by several factors, including the pet's age, breed, health history, and coverage level, among other factors. Pets with pre-existing conditions may have higher premiums or be ineligible for coverage. Additionally, the younger your pet is, the lower premium you may pay. On average, premiums can range from a few thousand rupees to tens of thousands of rupees per year.

Is it worth it?

Pet insurance can be worthwhile if your pet is more prone to health issues, especially if they are of certain breeds. It can provide financial relief and ease the burden of unexpected veterinary bills. However, if your pet is healthy and requires minimal medical attention, the cost of the policy may outweigh its benefits. Considering buying pet insurance? Here's what you need to do.