Ridley Scott's best movies, per IMDb ratings

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Ridley Scott's best movies, per IMDb ratings

By Namrata Ganguly 06:20 pm Nov 20, 202306:20 pm

Hollywood movies directed by Ridley Scott

Filmmaker Ridley Scott is nearing 50 years of making feature films in Hollywood and has crafted one of the most interesting filmographies in the industry. While his films cover a wide variety of genres, he definitely shines the most in sci-fi horror and sci-fi dystopia with his visually stunning backdrops. Delve into some of the finest works of Scott ranked by IMDb.

2/6

'Gladiator' (2000) - 8.5/10

The epic historical drama film Gladiator is a tale of vengeance and honor that won five Academy Awards. Starring Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a betrayed Roman general seeking justice, the film unfolds against the backdrop of ancient Rome. It also stars Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Tomas Arana, Ralf Möller, Oliver Reed, Djimon Hounsou, Derek Jacobi, John Shrapnel, Richard Harris, and Tommy Flanagan.

3/6

'Alien' (1979) - 8.5/10

Scott's 1979 Oscar-winning masterpiece, Alien, redefined the sci-fi horror genre. Set aboard the spaceship Nostromo, the crew encounters a deadly extraterrestrial creature that stalks and eliminates them one by one. Sigourney Weaver's iconic performance as Ellen Ripley and the film's blend of suspense, horror, and stunning visual design make it a cinematic classic, influencing generations of sci-fi and horror films.

4/6

'Blade Runner' (1982) - 8.1/10

The Oscar-nominated film Blade Runner is adapted from the 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K Dick. Set in a dystopian future Los Angeles, the film follows Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a "Blade Runner" tasked with hunting down replicants, bioengineered beings. It explores the nature of humanity, AI, and existential questions, and a visually stunning portrayal of a cyberpunk world.

5/6

'The Martian' (2015) - 8/10

Scott's The Martian is yet another Oscar-nominated riveting sci-fi survival tale based on Andy Weir's novel. Matt Damon stars as Mark Watney, an astronaut stranded on Mars after being presumed dead. With limited resources, Watney uses ingenuity to survive while NASA works on a rescue mission. The film is an engaging and visually striking journey of human resilience in the face of isolation.

6/6

'American Gangster' (2007) - 7.8/10

The 2007 Oscar-nominated crime drama film American Gangster is based on the true story of drug lord Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington) from La Grange, North Carolina and the determined detective Richie Roberts (Crowe) trying to bring him down. Set in 1970s Harlem, the partly biographical film explores the complexities of the drug trade, corruption, and the pursuit of justice.