Must-watch documentaries on the tragic 9/11 attacks



By Namrata Ganguly

Documentaries to watch on 9/11 attacks

It's been over two decades since the world witnessed the tragic events of September 11, 2001, that left an unforgettable haunting mark on our collective consciousness. Thereafter, several documentaries have been made which provide deep insights into the events and their aftermath. We have curated some must-watch documentaries for you that offer a comprehensive and moving account of the 9/11 attacks.

'September 11: The New Pearl Harbor' (2013)

September 11: The New Pearl Harbor, the controversial documentary directed by Massimo Mazzucco, challenges the official narrative of the 9/11 attacks. Drawing on extensive research and expert interviews, it presents alternative theories about the events and suggests a conspiracy. It has sparked intense debate and discussions within the 9/11 truth movement but retains a divisive position in the general public.

'9/11: One Day in America' (2021)

9/11: One Day in America is a meticulously crafted documentary miniseries that offers a harrowing minute-by-minute account of the September 11 attacks, drawing on powerful firsthand accounts and rare, never-before-seen archival footage. Through the voices of survivors, first responders, and eye-witnesses, it provides an intimate and heart-wrenching exploration of that tragic day's impact on individuals and the nation as a whole.

'Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror' (2021)

Directed by Brian Knappenberger, Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror delves into the post-9/11 world and its enduring consequences. It explores the events leading up to the attacks and the subsequent War on Terror, examining the decisions, policies, and global impact. Featuring interviews with key figures, it provides a deep understanding of the pivotal moments that shaped the 21st century.

'9/11: Inside the President's War Room' (2021)

9/11: Inside the President's War Room gives you a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes of the US government's response to the attacks. Through interviews with key figures, including former President George W Bush, it provides an intimate look at the decision-making process, challenges, and emotions in the highest levels of power during one of the most critical moments in modern history.

'The Anthrax Attacks' (2022)

Dan Krauss-directed The Anthrax Attacks investigates the wave of anthrax-laden letters sent in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. The film delves into the frightening events that unfolded, exploring the investigation, its impact on American society, and the enduring questions surrounding the identity of the perpetrator. It sheds light on a lesser-known but significant chapter in the post-9/11 era.