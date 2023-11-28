'Dunkirk' to 'The Banshees of Inisherin': Barry Keoghan's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 08:04 pm Nov 28, 2023

Barry Keoghan, a rising talent whose performances transcend genres, is leaving an indelible mark on both Hollywood and audiences worldwide. From his compelling portrayal of complex characters in intense dramas like The Killing of a Sacred Deer to his performance in epic blockbusters like Dunkirk and winning hearts and critical acclaim with his latest film Saltburn, check out his best performances below.

'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' (2017)

Keoghan's performance in Yorgos Lanthimos's psychological horror thriller film The Killing of a Sacred Deer is a chilling revelation. As Martin, a mysterious and unsettling person, Keoghan masterfully navigates the character's psychological depths and captures the character's eerie intensity with utmost authenticity. His portrayal is a slow-burning force, leaving audiences captivated and disturbed. It also stars Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, among others.

'Dunkirk' (2017)

In Christopher Nolan's war epic Dunkirk, Keoghan delivers a poignant and memorable performance as George Mills, a young soldier caught in the chaos of evacuation. Despite minimal dialogue, Keoghan's expressive portrayal conveys the desperation and fear experienced by the character adding a human touch to the harrowing realities of war. Set in the eponymous French coastal town, it captures crucial World War II evacuation.

'American Animals' (2018)

Inspired by the Transylvania University book heist at Transylvania University in Lexington, American Animals stars Keoghan, Evan Peters, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson, and Ann Dowd. In Bart Layton's directorial, Keoghan delivers a riveting performance as Spencer Reinhard, one of the four young men involved in an audacious art heist. Blending naivety with desperation, Keoghan perfectly captures the conflict of his character.

'The Green Knight' (2021)

Starring Dev Patel, David Lowery's epic medieval fantasy film The Green Knight is an adaptation of the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. It follows Gawain (Patel) as he embarks on a journey to face the Green Knight. Keoghan's portrayal adds a layer of mystique to the Arthurian legend. Cast as the scavenger, Keoghan brings an evocative quality to the character.

'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

Directed by Martin McDonagh, the Oscar-nominated tragicomedy film The Banshees of Inisherin stars Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends. However, their friendship comes to an abrupt end by one of them. Keoghan portrays the complexities of his character, Dominic Kearney who faces abuse from his father, with haunting authenticity and captures the essence of the film's darkly comedic and surreal narrative.