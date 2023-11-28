Best indie movies to watch on Mubi

By Namrata Ganguly 07:01 pm Nov 28, 202307:01 pm

Over the years, Mubi has garnered a huge fan base for its unique treasure trove of classics and indie movies. From Oscar entries and winners to some brilliant underrated independent films around the world, Mubi has become the dream warehouse of indie cinephiles. It's a subscription OTT platform that costs Rs. 299 a month and its annual subscription starts at Rs. 1,999.

'Mystery Train' (1989)

Jim Jarmusch's comedy-drama film Mystery Train weaves together three narratives in a quirky portrayal of Memphis, Tennessee. As a diverse set of characters converge at a seedy hotel, the film explores the intersection of their lives during one fateful night. Jarmusch's signature deadpan humor blended with cultural collisions, Elvis Presley's music, and existential musings in a stylish, offbeat masterpiece create a unique cinematic experience.

'Coffee and Cigarettes' (2003)

Directed by Jarmusch, the black-and-white anthology film Coffee and Cigarettes, comprising a series of vignettes, features conversations over coffee and cigarettes, with an ensemble cast including Bill Murray, Cate Blanchett, and Iggy Pop. The film explores human connection and eccentric dialogues, offering a meditative and humorous reflection on life's quirks through the simple yet profound rituals of coffee drinking and cigarette smoking.

'Jess + Moss' (2011)

Set in rural Kentucky, Clay Jeter's 2011 intimate coming-of-age film Jess + Moss, follows cousins Jess and Moss during a summer of self-discovery. Unfolding in a dreamlike sequence of memories, the film beautifully captures the nuances of their relationship and the fleeting moments that shape their lives. With poetic visuals and raw emotions, it's a poignant exploration of youth, family, and fleeting moments.

'Songs My Brothers Taught Me' (2015)

Set on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, Chloé Zhao's coming-of-age Native American tragedy Songs My Brothers Taught Me delicately explores the complex bonds of family, identity, and dreams through the lives of Lakota Sioux siblings. As their absentee cowboy father dies unexpectedly, the brother decides to move to Los Angeles as a result of the tragedy which also means leaving his sister behind.

'Actual People' (2021)

Kit Zauhar's microbudget film Actual People explores the modern dating culture among Gen-Zs. It follows Riley, a final-year philosophy student based in New York City who goes to tremendous measures to earn the affection of a boy from her hometown Philadelphia. With TikTok-style footage, Zauhar extracts a stellar performance from its cast and stages a relatable and authentic always-online culture the protagonist lives in.