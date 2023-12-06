'Dancing with the Stars' alum Mark Ballas welcomes baby boy

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:23 am Dec 06, 202310:23 am

Mark Ballas and BC Jean welcomed their first born after seven years of marriage

Dancer-singer Mark Ballas has been blessed with a baby. The Dancing with the Stars alum took to social media on Tuesday to share the news. The 37-year-old and his wife, singer-songwriter BC Jean became parents a month ago. Ballas, who recently retired as a Dancing with the Stars pro, has become a father for the first time since his marriage with Jean in 2016.

Their son was born on November 5

Ballas dropped a picture of the elated parents holding the hand of their baby boy, and not showing his face. "Welcome to Earth my son," Ballas captioned, adding their son's name: Banksi Wylde Ballas. Along with the baby's name and picture, the parents also revealed the date on which he was born- November 5, 2023. The post, since then, has received several congratulatory messages.

Check out their announcement post

The couple announced their pregnancy in June

Earlier, in June, Ballas and Jean shared the news of their pregnancy with the Instagram family. They made a Reel showing glimpses of the adventures they've taken together and excitement about getting to embark upon a new journey. Captioned as "Life Lately," the couple spoke of the vacations they took, and also went on to add that "we've been making.... a tiny human."

How they met…

It was music that bound them together. They first met at a mutual friend's place where they attended "a singer-songwriter night." Recalling their first meeting, Jean told Riff Magazine, "It was kind of like a fun party night where singers and musicians would get up and perform." What followed next was they exchanged numbers and eventually began their dating life.

They said 'I Do' in 2016

Ballas and Jean began dating in the year 2012. After being in a solid relationship for a few years, they took the plunge and announced their engagement in January 2016. The same year, in November, the couple exchanged vows in front of their friends and family and embarked upon a new journey as husband and wife. They recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.