By Aikantik Bag 09:52 am Dec 06, 202309:52 am

Nayanthara is one of the most known faces in Tamil cinema. The actor has become a household name with her varied range of films. Her recently released film Annapoorani, a social drama has been receiving a lukewarm response at the box office. The film has managed to pass the Rs. 3 crore mark but is aiming for a commercial explosion.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nilesh Krishnaa directorial earned Rs. 31 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 3.09 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics and is pitted against Parking at the regional box office. The cast includes Jai, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Sachu, Redin Kingsley, and Sachu, among others.

