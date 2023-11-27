Box office collection: 'Napoleon' registers surprising opening globally

Joaquin Phoenix is one of the most adept actors in Hollywood and he is known for his varied range of characters. The multi-faceted actor's recently released film Napoleon has been highly anticipated among cinephiles but the film has been receiving polarizing reactions. Globally, it has reportedly earned $78.8M over the weekend, whereas in India it experienced an okayish weekend.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ridley Scott directorial earned Rs. 1.34 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 3.77 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics. Scott explored Napoleon Bonaparte's relationship with Empress Josephine (played by Vanessa Kirby) in this drama. The cast includes Ben Miles, Tahar Rahim, and John Hollingworth, among others.

