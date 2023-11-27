Netflix acquires Kim Kardashian's 'The Fifth Wheel': Summary, cast, crew

Nov 27, 2023

'The Fifth Wheel' starring Kim Kardashian will land on Netflix

Netflix recently won a bidding war for The Fifth Wheel, a comedy film both starring and produced by Kim Kardashian. The movie—co-written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito—created a buzz, although two of the five companies involved withdrew at the last minute. Ultimately, Netflix secured the rights in a pre-Thanksgiving auction, making it one of the first significant sales after the historic SAG-AFTRA strike settlement earlier this month, reported Deadline.

Why does this story matter?

Kardashian's foray into feature film acting and producing comes after her role in the latest season of FX's American Horror Story, where she portrayed a sharp-tongued publicist. Her past acting credits include a cameo in the 2018 heist film Ocean's Eight. Notably, she made her movie debut in the 2008 spoof film Disaster Movie and has since appeared in films like Deep in the Valley and Tyler Perry's 2013 film Temptation: Confession of a Marriage Counselor.

Kardashian's role and co-stars in 'The Fifth Wheel'

Details about The Fifth Wheel are still under wraps, but media reports suggest that Kardashian will play the titular role alongside an all-female ensemble cast. Kardashian, famous for her reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and her loungewear brand Skims, has been actively promoting the film. The social media personality reportedly plans to leverage her influencer status and 364M Instagram followers to promote it.

More about the team behind 'The Fifth Wheel'

Pell and Brito are the creative forces behind the screenplay of The Fifth Wheel. This project marks Brito's first major screenwriting credit. Meanwhile, Pell, a Saturday Night Live alumnus, is renowned for her work on the Tina Fey and Amy Poehler comedy film Sisters. Her spouse, Brito, is recognized for her work on the NBC sitcom Mr. Mayor and has also been a part of the comedy series Girls5Eva.

Other mid-budget films on Netflix's slate

Netflix expanded its repertoire of mid-budget films with the acquisition of The Fifth Wheel. The streaming giant has been investing in diverse content, including the romantic comedy A Family Affair featuring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King; the drama Lonely Planet starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth; and Good Grief, the directorial debut of Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy, featuring Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, and Luke Evans.