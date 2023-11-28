Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' surpasses Rs. 450cr mark globally

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' surpasses Rs. 450cr mark globally

By Aikantik Bag 09:30 am Nov 28, 202309:30 am

'Tiger 3' box office collection

Tiger 3 was one of the highly anticipated projects of Salman Khan and the film opened to promising numbers at the box office. Even though it has already become a super hit at the box office, the film has not been able to cause a wave as it was expected to. The action thriller has surpassed the Rs. 450 crore mark globally.

2/3

Aiming for momentum on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Maneesh Sharma directorial earned Rs. 2.6 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 273.8 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics and is currently seeking momentum on weekdays. The cast is also headlined by Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Shah Rukh Khan appears in a cameo.

3/3

Twitter Post