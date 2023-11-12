'Tiger 3' X/Twitter reviews: Film earns 'blockbuster' verdict from fans

1/8

Entertainment 3 min read

'Tiger 3' X/Twitter reviews: Film earns 'blockbuster' verdict from fans

By Tanvi Gupta 11:27 am Nov 12, 202311:27 am

'Tiger 3' first reactions out!

The wait is finally over! Tiger 3—featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif—stormed into theaters on Sunday on the occasion of Diwali. X/Twitter is buzzing with early reviews, and the consensus is clear: fans are collectively dubbing it a "blockbuster." The social media sphere has painted the film as an action-packed spectacle destined for box office glory. Per Sacnilk, Tiger 3 is expected to mint at least Rs. 40cr in India (nett) on its opening day for all languages.

2/8

Why does this story matter?

Marking his return as the iconic agent, Tiger, Khan reprises his role in Tiger 3 after the success of Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The anticipation for the movie has reached unparalleled heights, with critics speculating it to break several box office records. Positioned as the fifth installment in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe, Tiger 3 further elevates the legacy of this espionage franchise.

3/8

Social media reviews echo 'blockbuster' status

Enthusiastic fans have taken to X/Twitter to share their reviews, with one user providing a one-word review of "blockbuster" and a rating of 4.5/5. They hailed Tiger (Khan) as a winner who lives up to the massive hype, commending director Maneesh Sharma for delivering a king-sized entertainer. Another user, after the interval, described Tiger 3 as a "gigantic blockbuster" filled with action, twists, turns, surprises, and a blend of patriotism and emotion, praising the phenomenal entries of all the actors.

4/8

Take a look at a user's verdict on 'Tiger 3'

5/8

Fans applauded powerful performances of Khan, Kaif, Hashmi

Audiences are heaping praise on Khan and Kaif for their performances in Tiger 3. One user enthusiastically tweeted, "If you're a fan of adrenaline-pumping action and powerful performances, [Tiger 3]is a cinematic masterpiece you can't miss! [Khan's] career-best act and jaw-dropping sequences take it to another level." Another viewer applauded Kaif's action scenes, stating, "[Her] action sequences are a revelation... Stunning [Emraan Hashmi] is the find of the film, his physique and acting is top notch Superb so far!! (sic)"

6/8

Here's another appreciation post

7/8

'Tiger 3's leaked scenes, SRK's cameo break internet

Several snippets from Tiger 3 have already made their way online, including one showcasing Shah Rukh Khan's much-discussed cameo. Reportedly, in this scene, SRK—portraying Pathaan—makes a grand entrance to save Tiger, who is trapped in a fortress with no way out. Reports also suggested that Hrithik Roshan appears in the film's post-credits scene. Tiger 3 takes place after the events of SRK's Pathaan and follows Tiger as he races against time to protect his family and country.

8/8

Understanding YRF's calculated move behind Diwali release

YRF recently disclosed its rationale for releasing Tiger 3 on Diwali. YRF Vice President Rohan Malhotra explained, "What came to our mind was that it is important for us not to look at the opening day numbers but to focus on what is eventually going to benefit." "In the case of Tiger 3, we felt that going on Laxmi Puja day...which is considered the weakest day to release a film, would be a better fit for our film," he added.