Dec 06, 2023

Meghna Gulzar has a unique ability to tell hard-hitting stories with a captivating narrative and can hold the box office momentum. The recently released Sam Bahadur is an exact testament to the same. The Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic began its journey slow and is facing steep competition from Animal but has managed to stay afoot at the commercial front.

Aiming to shift gears over the weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vicky Kaushal-headlined film earned Rs. 3.5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 32.55 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics but Kaushal's performance has been lauded by all. The war drama also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others.

