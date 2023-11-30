Box office buzz: 'Sam Bahadur' aims to sell 45,000 tickets

Box office buzz: 'Sam Bahadur' aims to sell 45,000 tickets

By Aikantik Bag 12:51 pm Nov 30, 2023

'Sam Bahadur' will release in theaters on Friday

Bollywood is gearing up for a mega box office clash on Friday as Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is set to lock horns with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal! Although the latter has an upper hand commercially, the upcoming war drama also seems to have a good buzz. The biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw has been enjoying a fair amount of interest and the trailer received a rave response from viewers. Let's decode its advance booking figures.

Screen count and advance booking details

As per Pinkvilla, Sam Bahadur is set to premiere in around 1,300 theaters across India, taking up 1,800 to 2,000 screens. The film's release strategy focuses on metro cities. As of Thursday, 10:30am, about 25,000 tickets have been sold in the three national chains, PVR Inox, and Cinepolis. The film is expected to have a total pre-sale of 45,000 tickets in these chains. Reportedly, the movie is slated to experience an Rs. 5 crore opening on Friday.

'Sam Bahadur' in a nutshell

Meghna Gulzar's films are generally known to pick up gradual momentum depending on reviews and word of mouth. The makers will aim to replicate Raazi's box office success. The ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi, among others. The music is helmed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics are penned by Gulzar. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner.