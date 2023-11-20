Box office collection: 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' maintains pace on second weekend

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' maintains pace on second weekend

By Aikantik Bag 10:16 am Nov 20, 202310:16 am

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' box office collection

Tamil cinema is all about exuberance and rich content. The industry has made a mark globally with its trademark films. The newest offering Jigarthanda DoubleX has been a box office revelation and has been receiving love from viewers. The critically acclaimed film is an ode to the yesteryear pulpy Tamil cinema. On its second weekend, it experienced a slight dip in collection.

2/3

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial earned Rs. 1.95 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 36.55 crore in India. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2014 hit film Jigarthanda. The cast includes Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Kapila Venu, Ilavarasu, Naveen Chandra, Sathyan, and Aravind Akash, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post