Entertainment 2 min read

Steven Spielberg's birthday: Unraveling essential trademarks of cinematic titan

By Tanvi Gupta 03:15 am Dec 18, 202303:15 am

Cinematic maestro Steven Spielberg celebrates his 77th birthday on Monday

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is a visionary force who has transcended the ordinary. His influence spans genres from the fantastical realms of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) to the pulse-pounding escapades of the Indiana Jones series (1981-89). Spielberg's legacy unfolds through 36 feature films, each a milestone in Hollywood's narrative. As the cinematic titan turns 77 on Monday, we unravel his visual poetry and game-changing trademarks.

'Spielberg face'

The "Spielberg face" is a technique that involves strategically cutting to close-up reactions of characters. While some view it as a directorial shortcut to manipulate audience sentiment, Spielberg masterfully deploys it, as seen in The Color Purple (1985). When Celie confronts her abusive husband, the close-up captures the raw power of her transformative words: "Everything you've done to me, already done to you."

Harmonic mastery

Another trademark of Spielberg's films is its background score. American composer John Williams (91) orchestrated an unparalleled collaboration with the filmmaker. This symphony of creativity has shaped the emotional terrain of Spielberg's films. From the iconic two-note theme of Jaws to the triumphant march in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)—these moments exemplify the enchanting synergy between Spielberg's directorial vision and Williams's musical genius.

'Spielberg fraction'

The storytelling finesse of Spielberg includes the use of fractions (no, not the mathematical ones), but tiny snippets that capture audiences' attention. In films like Raiders of the Lost Ark and Schindler's List (1993), he tantalizes viewers with glimpses of mysterious figures. In E.T., brief visuals of an alien ship and silhouettes of individuals, notably a man with keys, sparked curiosity in the film.

Family dynamics

In Spielberg's autobiographical film The Fabelmans (2022), the poignant portrayal of family dynamics becomes evident. Rooted in Spielberg's personal experiences of a broken home, divorce, and complex relationships, his films, particularly the early ones of his career, consistently explore familial themes. In Close Encounters (1977), Spielberg depicts the strain on Roy's family dynamics. Similarly, in E.T., viewers witness Elliot navigating his dysfunctional family dynamic.

'Spielberg oner'

Spielberg's masterful long-take technique—famously known as the Spielberg Oner—revolutionized filmmaking. Coined by Tony Zhou, the term refers to one-take scenes with intricate camera movements. Jurassic Park's (1993) iconic scene, where John (Richard Attenborough) explains his plan to "shut down the system," exemplifies this technique. Spielberg's use of a single shot adds depth to dialogue, turning a potentially dull moment into an engaging sequence.