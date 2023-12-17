Explainer: Why Korean celebrities so secretive about their marriages, children

Entertainment

Explainer: Why Korean celebrities so secretive about their marriages, children

By Tanvi Gupta 10:21 pm Dec 17, 202310:21 pm

Hush-hush world of Korean celebrity marriages and children

Ever wondered why South Korean celebrities guard their personal lives—relationships, marriages, and parenthood—like precious treasures? For example, Lee Jae-hoon—from K-pop group Cool—stunned everyone in 2020 by revealing his 11-year-old marriage and two kids. Soon after, actor Sung Joon spilled similar beans. But why the secrecy? It's a K-celeb mystery we're about to unravel. Let's decode some behind-the-scenes insights into the enigma of Korean stars.

Why these K-pop stars hide their marriages, kids

The fear of damaging popularity appears to be a significant concern, as many celebrities believe marriage could lead to a decline in fan support and economic gains. Comedian-turned-psychologist Kwon Young-chan once noted, "Many followers, especially those who are young and unmarried, tend to regard their stars as 'dream lovers.' Hence, once they learn that the celebrities are married, they can easily turn away."

How star's decision to marry can make/break careers

The decision to tie the knot can prove to be a double-edged sword for celebs, shaping the trajectory of their careers. Sungmin of Super Junior faced a backlash and exclusion from the band's activities after his 2014 marriage—a move some fans felt was made without their knowledge. In contrast, Taeyang of BigBang found acceptance from admirers when he married actor Min Hyo-rin in 2018.

Do you know about JYP's 'no dating policy' rule?

JYP Entertainment—home to groups like TWICE and STRAY KIDS—enforces a strict no-dating rule for three years after an artist's debut, per founder Park Jin-young. He reportedly emphasized intense focus on practice during this period, stating, "After that, they are free to bring boyfriends over, and I would buy them dinner." The three-year countdown is often humorously referenced, with idols anticipating newfound dating freedom afterward.

Why K-pop idols are forbidden from dating

In recent times, idols have experienced a loosening of the strict dating rules imposed by agencies in the past. Despite this, companies still allegedly discourage relationships due to concerns that idols might lose focus on their goals. The K-pop industry also places a premium on maintaining a certain image of availability and dedication to fans. Companies fear that dating could ruin an idol's career.

Scandals, impact on mental health: Other prominent reasons

K-pop companies express concerns that entering into relationships might negatively impact the mental well-being of idols. The fear is that conflicts or neglect of idol-related responsibilities due to personal relationships could harm their careers, fanbases, and mindsets. Idols heavily rely on maintaining a positive reputation, and in the K-pop industry, dating scandals can significantly impact an idol's career, unlike in any other music industry.

When HyunA, E'Dawn were expelled from their agency for dating

In 2018, K-pop idols HyunA and E'Dawn faced professional consequences for publicly acknowledging their romantic relationship. Despite Cube Entertainment's initial denial when dating reports emerged, the duo disclosed their relationship, leading to their termination by the management company. HyunA, a prominent female star, and E'Dawn, a boyband rapper, chose to go public without the agency's consent, highlighting the stringent control over idols' personal lives.

Meanwhile, this is how some K-pop idols concealed dating lives

In a revelation during YouTube's documentary series, K-Pop Evolution, first-generation idol Kim Taewoo from g.o.d disclosed his ingenious dating tactics. To avoid public and agency scrutiny, he turned his car into a dating spot. Meanwhile, former A-JAX member Dowoo shared an anecdote on Channel A's Erotic Couple, confessing how he once hid his then-girlfriend (now wife) in a suitcase to evade prying eyes.

Undercover love: Secret love notes tucked inside albums

Former idols Tina, Eddy, and Alex once spilled the beans on idols' sneaky and outlandish dating tactics. They revealed idols slip their numbers inside albums, exchange them through mutual friends, and even buy secret phones. Ex-Rainbow member Jisook once shared a clever trick: carrying a jump rope. You heard that right! If caught, she could easily claim that she was heading for a workout.