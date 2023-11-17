ITZY's Lia unveils solo track 'Blossom' amid temporary hiatus

By Aikantik Bag 12:03 pm Nov 17, 202312:03 pm

ITZY's Lia to focus on her mental health

ITZY's Lia took a temporary hiatus in September citing health reasons. Now, the K-pop star's agency JYP Entertainment has announced that she will extend her hiatus into the new year. The agency also shared a statement that revealed Lia is dealing with anxiety symptoms and tension during scheduled activities and has been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. She is currently concentrating on treatment and recovery.

Absence from the new album production and world tour

The statement stated, "After adequate discussion with Lia and the members, it was decided that Lia will be absent from the production of [ITZY's] new album in January 2024 as well as their world tour in order to consider the recovery of her health as the top priority." Meanwhile, Lia's pre-recorded solo track Blossom was released on Friday. It will also feature in the upcoming album.

Lia's handwritten letter to fans

Through a handwritten letter shared on Instagram, Lia personally addressed her fans. She expressed her disappointment for not being able to partake in the forthcoming album production and world tour. Lia added that as a heartfelt token of appreciation for fans Blossom has been released. She promised to come back healthier and better, expressing gratitude to fans for their trust and patience during this challenging period.

