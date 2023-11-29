'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star' trailer explores life beyond glamor

'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star' trailer explores life beyond glamor

'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star' premieres on December 20

Get ready, BTS fans, a new docu-series is about to premiere soon. Yes, BigHit Music recently released the trailer of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star which delves into the lives of the seven members of the boy band—Jin, Jimin, Taehyung, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and Jungkook. Premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on December 20, the docuseries will take viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the group's decade-long career, filled with ups and downs.

Key highlights of the trailer

The trailer showcases BTS's rise to fame and their massive success with Permission to Dance during the pandemic. The series also highlights the band's struggles when their tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The members open up about their dwindling motivation and lack of connection with fans during this challenging time. RM shares, "I was convinced these guys need to venture on stage no matter what it takes." Suga remarks, "I'm really going to run away."

