Reliance Jio introduces new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

1/4

Business 2 min read

Reliance Jio introduces new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

By Sanjana Shankar 11:24 am Oct 06, 202311:24 am

Jio's new prepaid plans start at Rs. 328 and range up to Rs. 3178.

Reliance Jio has rolled out seven new prepaid plans featuring Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions just in time for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. These plans, available in monthly, quarterly, and yearly options, provide high-speed 5G data, unlimited voice calls, and access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile. They start at Rs. 328 and range up to Rs. 3,178. The base Rs. 328 plan offers 1.5 GB of high-speed data daily for 28 days, along with a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

2/4

Additional plans and competitor offerings

The Rs. 331, Rs. 388, Rs. 758, and Rs. 808 plans are all bundled with a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. The 30-day Rs. 331 plan offers 40GB of data. The Rs. 388 plan is valid for 28 days and offers 2GB daily data. The Rs. 758 and Rs. 808 packs offer 84 days of validity with 1.5GB/day and 2GB/day, respectively. The 84-day Rs. 598 plan and Rs. 3,178 yearly plan provide one-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription and 2GB/day data.

3/4

Activation and subscription process

To activate Disney+ Hotstar mobile access, users need to recharge with any of the bundled plans mentioned above and sign in to the OTT service using their Jio mobile number. This development follows Jio's introduction of two new prepaid plans in August that featured Netflix subscriptions and unlimited 5G data. These plans are priced at Rs. 1,099 and Rs. 1,499, both valid for 84 days with different Netflix subscription options.

4/4

Airtel's cricket plans and collaboration with Star

In response to Jio's offerings, competitor Bharti Airtel has also unveiled new cricket plans for its prepaid users. The Airtel Rs. 99 plan now includes unlimited data for two days, while the Rs. 49 plan provides 6GB of data for one day. "Airtel DTH is collaborating with Star for special recharge offers," Airtel said. "It has also simplified the process for customers to choose to add channels from the Start Sports portfolio."