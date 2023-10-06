Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin

1/9

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin

By Sanjana Shankar 10:55 am Oct 06, 202310:55 am

Polygon has gained 5.64% in the past week

Bitcoin has slipped 0.59% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,520.80. It is 2.05% higher than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.26% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,622.63. It is down 1.82% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $536.88 billion and $195.13 billion, respectively.

2/9

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $211.56, which is 0.63% down from yesterday and a 1.44% fall since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 0.86% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.98% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.57%) and $0.066 (down 0.11%), respectively.

3/9

Solana has gone up by 14.78% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.17 (down 1.14%), $4.04 (down 0.11%), $0.0000077 (down 0.77%), and $0.55 (down 2.02%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 14.78% while Polka Dot has fallen 0.99%. Shiba Inu has lost 2.0% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 5.64%.

4/9

Check out today's top gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Toncoin, Trust Wallet Token, Avalanche, THORChain, and Quant. They are trading at $2.08 (up 5.94%), $0.99 (up 4.20%), $10.34 (up 3.57%), $2.03 (up 2.10%), and $87.24 (up 1.82%), respectively.

5/9

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $20710 (down 4.60%), respectively.

6/9

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Frax Share, Gala, Fantom, ApeCoin, and Rocket Pool. They are trading at $5.28 (down 5.93%), $0.011 (down 5.06%), $0.11 (down 3.72%), $1.10 (down 3.17%), and $20.39 (down 3.06%), respectively.

7/9

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%), $27,510.99 (down 0.59%), $7.52 (down 1.40%), $10.34 (up 3.57%), and $4.33 (up 0.84%), respectively.

8/9

These are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $3.06 (down 2.53%), $0.44 (up 1.21%), $0.55 (down 2.52%), $1.75 (up 1.18%), and $0.66 (down 1.35%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.08 trillion, a 1.31% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $26.02 billion, which marks a 7.06% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.04 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.19 trillion three months ago.