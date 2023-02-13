Business

Reliance Jio's annual prepaid plans: Check data and calling benefits

Reliance Jio's annual prepaid plans: Check data and calling benefits

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 13, 2023, 04:55 pm 2 min read

Reliance Jio currently has 3 annual prepaid plans on offer for its customers

Reliance Jio is the largest telecom company in India. It began operations in 2016 and completely altered the course of the industry with its competitive pricing, gaining millions of new customers. Since its arrival, the operator has introduced a range of recharge options. Here we take a look at all the annual prepaid plans, which are currently available for users in India.

Why does this story matter?

Reliance Jio has a variety of prepaid plans with various validity options in India. The company's annual recharges include incentives like unlimited calling, data, SMS, and OTT perks.

These long-term prepaid subscriptions are advantageous for Jio users, as they eliminate the need for monthly recharges. These, in turn, shield customers from rate increments that the telco announces from time to time.

Pay Rs. 2,999 to avail 388 days of validity

Reliance Jio's top-tier annual pack requires users to pay Rs. 2,999 (one-time) for 388 days (365+23 days extra) of validity. It gives access to 999.5GB (912.5+87GB additional) of total internet data, capped at 2.5GB per day. Individuals can enjoy unlimited voice calling for the entire recharge duration, 100 SMS per day, and free access to Jio's suite of apps.

Get 2GB data per day with Rs. 2,879 plan

Another yearly plan is available at Rs. 2,879. It comes with a validity of 365 days and offers 730GB of overall data, with a 2GB per day limit. Similar to the previous plan, this one includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS on a daily basis. Customers also get free access to various services such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Recharge with Rs. 2,545 for a 336-day validity

The third plan is available at Rs. 2,545. This pack is valid for 336 days and offers 504GB of total internet data with a 1.5GB per day limit. It allows unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day, throughout the recharge validity. Reliance Jio offers individuals access to JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioCinema, on this plan too.

Eligible subscribers can also enjoy unlimited True 5G data

The recharge plans discussed previously also allow eligible customers to enjoy Jio's unlimited True 5G data at no additional cost. The availability of this benefit remains a concern for those living in areas where the service is not live yet. So far, the operator's 5G internet has been rolled out in 236 cities across 29 states/UTs. Pan-India release is expected by Q4 2023.