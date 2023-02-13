Business

Sensex falls 250 points, Nifty settles below 17,800 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 13, 2023, 03:57 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 1.65% to close at 8.629.5 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.42% to 60,431.84 points, the Nifty fell 0.48% to 17,770.9 points. The midcap stocks showed bearish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 142.25 points, or 1.65%, to 8,629.5 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Monday were NIFTY PSE and NIFTY FMCG, which rose 0.28% and 0.04%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Titan Company, Larsen, and NTPC, which climbed 2.05%, 1.82%, and 1.73%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and SBI emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 7%, 5.18%, and 2.81%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.02% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Monday strengthened 0.02% to settle at Rs. 82.5 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 56,645, while the silver futures tumbled 0.64% to Rs. 66,237. The crude oil futures fell by $0.48, or 0.61% to $78.98 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.12% to 21,164.42 points and the Nikkei index edged up 0.89% to 27,427.32 points on Monday. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 71.46 points, or 0.61%, to 11,718.12 points.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $21,614.18, a 1.37% decrease from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 3.31% and is trading at $1,486.70. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.08% up), $293.48 (4.93% down), and $0.3512 (5.00% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 4.50% lower than yesterday at $0.08075.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.