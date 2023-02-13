Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 13, 2023, 11:14 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 6.20% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.17% over the last 24 hours, trading at $21,848.77. It is 4.12% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.90% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,519.38. It is down 6.20% compared to last week. They have market capitalizations of $421.44 billion and $185.98 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $313.51, which is 2.27% higher than yesterday and 3% down since last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, falling 2.15% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 6.14% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.01%) and $0.088 (up 2.97%), respectively.

Solana has declined 15.17% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.198 (down 5.79%), $6.1230 (down 7.09%), $0.000011 (down 1.54%), and $1.23 (down 1.80%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 15.17%, while Polka Dot has fallen 10.51%. Shiba Inu is down 11.49% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 2.94%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Zilliqa, Render Token, Stacks, Internet Computer, and Basic Attention Token. They are trading at $0.033 (up 15.91%), $1.61 (up 13.26%), $0.33 (up 8.43%), $5.60 (up 7.30%), and $0.22 (up 5.40%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $1 (down 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.62%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Hedera, Mina, Frax Share, Optimism, and SingularityNET. They are trading at $0.088 (down 10.15%), $1.01 (down 9.58%), $9.69 (down 8.65%), $2.27 (down 8.31%), and $0.33 (down 7.40%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $14.69 billion (up 47.74%) and $0.89 billion (up 64.38%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.28 billion, which is up 32.04% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $17.56 (down 1.79%), $0.99 (down 0.05%), $6.34 (down 2.18%), $21,826.44 (up 0.23%), and $6.74 (down 3.05%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Flow, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.29 (up 0.93%), $5.59 (up 7.29%), $0.66 (down 5.52%), $1.03 (down 2.09%), and $1.06 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.26 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $906.46 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $845.3 billion.