Sensex gains 126 points, Nifty settles above 18,200 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 03, 2023, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 ended on a flat note at 8,843.35 points

The stock market closed on a flat note on Tuesday with the Sensex settling at 61,294.2 points and Nifty ending flat at 18,232.55 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,843.35 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Tuesday, NIFTY IT, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY PHARMA emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.78%, 0.72%, and 0.71%, respectively. HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, and Axis Bank emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 4.57%, 2.32%, and 2.18%, respectively. Hindalco, JSW Steel, and M&M emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.65%, 1.22%, and 1.2%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.17% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 0.17% to settle at Rs. 82.88 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.8% to Rs. 55,621, the latter jumped 1.65% to Rs. 70,719. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.77, or 0.97% to $80.5 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.88% to 3,116.51 points, while the Nikkei too plunged 0% to 26,094.5 points on Tuesday. The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.84% to 20,145.29 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 0.11% to 10,466.48 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $16,754.31, which is 0.19% up from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is up 0.08% and is selling at $1,218.16. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9998 (flat), $246.50 (0.16% down), and $0.2545 (0.09% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.37% lower than yesterday at $0.0718.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.