Business

Sensex plunges 389 points, Nifty settles below 18,500 mark

Sensex plunges 389 points, Nifty settles below 18,500 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 09, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.66% to close at 8,917.3 points

Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump on Friday. While the Sensex slipped 389.01 points, or 0.63%, to 62,181.67 points, the Nifty shed 112.75 points, or 0.61%, to 18,496.6 points. The midcap stocks showed bearish signals as well with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 0.66% to 8,917.3 points. Read on for more details on today's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Friday?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY CONSUMPTION, gaining 0.85%, 0.36%, and 0.15%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Nestle, Sun Pharma, and IndusInd Bank, adding 2.25%, 1.32%, and 1.12%, respectively. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys lead the negative pack, plummeting 6.55%, 3.66%, and 3.29%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.18% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising 0.18% to Rs. 82.28 in forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 54,158, the price of silver ended at Rs. 67,080. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.28, or 0.39% to $72.81 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asia, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in red, slipping to 3,206.95 points and 27,901.01 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 2.32% to 19,900.87 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 1.13% to 11,082 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $17,247.16, which is 2.57% up from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is up 4.32% and is selling at $1,284.36. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $291.41 (2.43% up), and $0.3159 (1.81% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 2.47% higher than yesterday at $0.09847.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.