Lollapalooza India 2024 lineup revealed; Jonas Brothers, Halsey, OneRepublic headline

By Aikantik Bag 11:14 am Nov 17, 202311:14 am

Lollapalooza India 2024 will take place in January 27 -28 in Mumbai

Lollapalooza India 2024 is getting bigger and bigger! Now, the organizers of the spectacular two-day concert in Mumbai on January 27 and 28 have unveiled their star-studded lineup. It features Sting, the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and OneRepublic as headliners. The renowned multi-genre music festival will also showcase K-pop group The Rose, among many other international acts.

Blend of international and Indian acts

The festival's roster comprises a blend of international and Indian artists such as alternative rock group Keane, Lauv, electronic music duo Jungle, Royal Blood, rapper JPEGMAFIA, EDM artist Meduza, and French house DJ Malaa. Representing India, sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar, The Raghu Dixit Project, When Chai Met Toast, and Garden City Movement will grace the stage at Lollapalooza India 2024 with their distinct musical styles.

Fresh talent and home-grown superstars to perform at the festival

Lollapalooza India 2024 guarantees an extraordinary musical journey featuring fresh global sounds and local superstar acts like The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances, and Megan Murray. Promoted by BookMyShow, the festival seeks to raise the bar following its triumphant inaugural edition headlined by Imagine Dragons and Jackson Wang last year.

