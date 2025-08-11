Bengal box office: Dev-Subhashree's reunion film 'Dhumketu' beats 'War 2' 

The Bengali film Dhumketu, which is set to release on Thursday, August 14, will see the reunion of superstars Dev and Subhashree Ganguly, and the buzz is strong. It has reportedly sold almost 18,000 tickets in advance bookings. In comparison, the Hrithik Roshan - Jr NTR starrer War 2 has sold around 5,000 tickets in West Bengal. Can Dhumketu beat the Yash Raj Films juggernaut with sheer nostalgia?

Unexpected success Makers of 'Dhumketu' are pleasantly surprised by advance ticket sales Reportedly, even the makers of Dhumketu are surprised by the film's advance ticket sales. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Dhumketu also releases on the same day as War 2 and (Rajinikanth's) Coolie, that is, Thursday, August 14." "It was known that there was tremendous excitement to see the film. Yet, its makers are surprised by the advance ticket sales." "Several shows across the state, particularly in Kolkata, are fast-filling or nearly sold out."

Show-sharing agreement YRF makes an exception for 'Dhumketu' in West Bengal War 2 makers had asked cinemas across the Hindi-speaking belt for 100% showcasing, but have made an exception for Dhumketu in West Bengal. The trade source explained, "YRF seems to have made an exception...looking at the response to Dhumketu's advance booking and allowed some theaters for show-sharing." "YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra always takes a pragmatic approach and he understands the hype for the Bengali film along with that for War 2. Hence, the exception was made."

Box office battle Multiple shows of 'War 2' and 'Dhumketu' across single screens In Kolkata's single-screen theaters like Prachi, Asoka, and Menoka, War 2 has been allotted three shows while Dhumketu has been given one show. However, in Jayanti and Binodini theaters, Dhumketu has been allotted two shows each. In Navina and Uma Talkies, two shows have been allotted to both Dhumketu and Coolie's Hindi version. The iconic Priya cinema will play three shows of War 2 from August 14, with one show of Dhumketu.