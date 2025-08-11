'War 2' releases this week: YRF imposes minimum show policy

The makers of the upcoming action thriller War 2 have reportedly issued a set of strict guidelines for its theatrical release. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Yash Raj Films (YRF) team has instructed multiplexes to ensure a minimum number of daily shows for the film. The guidelines vary depending on the number of screens in the multiplex.

Guidelines 2-screen multiplexes should have 12 shows minimum For multiplexes with two screens, the minimum requirement is 12 shows a day. This increases to 18 shows for three-screen properties. The number of daily shows further rises for multiplexes with more screens: 21 for four-screen properties, 27 for five-screen properties, and so on. The highest requirement is for multiplexes with 10 or more screens, which must have at least 54 shows a day.

Box office battle 'War 2' to clash with 'Coolie' War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, is set to release on Thursday, August 14. The film will clash with Rajinikanth's highly anticipated movie Coolie at the Indian box office. Despite the competition, reports suggest that War 2 has secured nearly 90% of single screens across India for its Hindi version. In multiplexes, it is expected to dominate with an 80-85% share of screens, including exclusive formats like IMAX and Dolby Cinema.

Special screening 'Baahubali: The Epic' teaser to premiere with 'War 2' In addition to its massive release, War 2 will also be the platform for the first-ever teaser of Baahubali: The Epic. The teaser will be screened during War 2 and Coolie screenings in theaters. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Epic is a compilation of the two films in the Baahubali franchise. The release date for Baahubali: The Epic is October 31.