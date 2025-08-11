Mrunal Thakur's vacation pics spark dating rumors with Dhanush Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

Mrunal Thakur is making headlines after sharing dreamy vacation pics on Instagram, just as dating rumors with actor Dhanush started swirling.

The chatter picked up when she posted from a tropical spot and showed up at the wrap party for Dhanush's film "Tere Ishq Mein," especially since he was recently seen at the "Son of Sardaar 2" premiere.