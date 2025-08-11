Next Article
Mrunal Thakur's vacation pics spark dating rumors with Dhanush
Mrunal Thakur is making headlines after sharing dreamy vacation pics on Instagram, just as dating rumors with actor Dhanush started swirling.
The chatter picked up when she posted from a tropical spot and showed up at the wrap party for Dhanush's film "Tere Ishq Mein," especially since he was recently seen at the "Son of Sardaar 2" premiere.
Thakur clarified, 'Dhanush is just a close friend'
Thakur has cleared the air, saying, "Dhanush is just a close friend," and explained he was at the party because Ajay Devgn invited him.
On her career front, she's still celebrating Sita Ramam's success and will next appear in Dacoit: A Love Story this December.