Colin Farrell to receive Golden Icon Award at Zurich Festival
Colin Farrell is set to receive the Golden Icon Award at this year's Zurich Film Festival, celebrating his standout role in Ballad Of A Small Player—a psychological thriller where he plays a high-stakes gambler in Macau.
The film premieres at the festival on September 27.
Farrell's reaction to the honor
Farrell called the honor "generous and humbling," saying he's excited for his first trip to Zurich and grateful for the recognition.
Festival director Christian Jungen praised him as "one of the most passionate and charismatic character actors," even hinting that Farrell's new performance could land him another Oscar nod.
More on the festival and Farrell's career
Along with picking up his award, Farrell will lead a masterclass for festival-goers on September 28.
His career highlights include Miami Vice, In Bruges, The Batman, and The Banshees of Inisherin.
The Zurich Film Festival runs from September 25 to October 5.