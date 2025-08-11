Next Article
Video: Salman Khan guides crowd for niece Ayat at event
Salman Khan was seen at the World Padel League, supporting his brother Sohail's team and looking out for his young niece, Ayat.
A video of Salman gently guiding her through a busy crowd—saying "Chalo chalo bacchi saath mein hai" to clear the way—quickly gained attention, with fans appreciating his caring side.
Meanwhile, Salman's upcoming projects
Besides making headlines for his protective uncle moment, Salman is gearing up to host Bigg Boss 19 starting August 24.
He's also working on the film Battle of Galwan and will reunite with Sooraj Barjatya for a new family drama this year.